IHC unhappy with CAA on damaging PIA pilots' image internationally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah on Tuesday observed that the procedure of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for pilots' licensing had made the whole method as suspicious.

The chief justice noted that now it had cleared that the information pertaining to alleged fake licenses of 262 pilots was wrong. Accountability was necessary and anyone had to be set responsible for this negligence, Justice Minallah said, adding that the image of national airline, Pakistani nation and its pilots was badly damaged internationally.

The court asked that under what law the secretary CAA had formed board of inquiry. Was there monarchy, it questioned, adding that the whole matter started from this.

He gave these remarks during hearing a petition filed by a pilot Syed Saqlain Akhter challenging cancelation of his license and termination from job.

Addressing to the counsel of CAA, the chief justice asked that if this country was run under the law or the wishes of someone.

Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar submitted the notification of appointment of DG to the court to this the chief justice appreciated the step of Federal government.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded that the appointment of DG CAA was against the orders of the court. The Chief Justice said that it was the job of the federal government. It was not legally clear in law that how a DG would be appointed, no matter who appoints the DG.

The petitioner's lawyer prayed the bench to declare the suspension of his client pilot's license as illegal act.

At this, the court asked that who would decide the suspension or restoration of the pilot license, whether any disciplinary inquiry was started against the pilot. The court asked the petitioner's lawyer not to hurry.

The petitioner's lawyer said show cause notice was issued to his client twice and we submitted reply. The Board of Inquiry Commission was formed under chair of secretary CAA, he said. The court asked that under what law this commission was formed and who were the people involved in it? The whole issue started with this Board of Inquiry, Justice Minallah noted.

The petitioner's counsel said that the report of the Board of Inquiry was never received. The bench said that where it was written in the law that the federal government could temporarily appoint someone as DG or secretary, the Lahore High Court did not order the secretary to issue show cause notice.

At the request of the pilot, the secretary never made a decision.

The secretary of CAA, considering himself a DG, issued a show cause notice to pilot, the bench said.

The court asked the Additional Attorney General under which law the secretary of the CAA formed the board of inquiry. There was no monarchy, how did the secretary process the issue? The bench remarked that entire national airline had been destroyed because of the one issue.

Justice Athar Minallah said that Secretary CAA couldn't be a DG to this AAG said that this was the issue that was created and has just been resolved.

Chief Justice asked the CAA advocate that whether the Names of 262 pilots were given by the board of inquiry. Does this country run under the law or the wishes of someone? You didn't know the nature of this issue, the bench said.

The court asked the CAA lawyer that whether the new DG asked you to give such arguments. Did the Supreme Court asked the secretary CAA to conduct inquiry? Did the top court asked secretary CAA to misuse his powers, the chief justice questioned? The court expressed annoyance with CAA lawyer for giving reference of Supreme Court and said that a statement was made on the floor of the parliament about Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

The CAA lawyer told the court that names of 28 pilots had come on surface after the fact finding of the internal inquiry. The court remarked that now It was also clarified that the number 262 was wrong, adding that who would be responsible for it? AAG Tariq Khokhar said that the new DG CAA would look into the matter now. The court said the image of the national airline, the Pakistani nation and its pilots was damaged internationally. The court noted that the service of PIA was suspended and our pilots in abroad suffered due to irresponsibility. It was very disappointing that how the pilots' matter was handled, the court said.

The AAG requested the court to grant some time so that he could assist the bench after taking instructions from the federation.

After listening arguments from both sides, the court also declared the decision of board of inquiry dated February 22, as null and void. The court said that the matter of petitioner pilot Saqlain Akhter would be viewed by new DG CAA. However, the pilot couldn't be able to fly plane until his license was cleared, the court said. The court further said it would not issue any directives to PIA so far for restoring his services. The court, however, appreciated the federal government for appointing new director general of CAA.