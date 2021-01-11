IHC unhappy with ICT police over non recovery of citizen

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned former secretary interior and ex-secretary foreign office in person in a case pertaining to implementation of court orders in a case regarding a missing person Umer Abdullah.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC conducted hearing on the case filed by Zainab Zaeem, wife of the missing person Abdullah.

At the outset of hearing, the court observed that it would issue arrest warrants against these officials if they failed to appear before court on next hearing.

Superintendent of Police investigation Malik Naeem and the then investigation officer of the case Gulfam Warraich appeared before the bench.

The court remarked that the police officers were used to wear uniforms only but doing nothing. The court asked about the status of first information report as the case was registered before six years, to this the investigation officer said that the investigation was underway.

Expressing displeasure, the court remarked that the petitions had been pending for years and they were given dozens of opportunities to conclude probe.

The court had to do its job even if the police do nothing.

On the query of the bench, the joint secretary interior adopted the stance that secretary interior could not appear this day due to sickness, to this the court expressed annoyance and said that everyone was ridiculing the court.

The court would take action against current secretary interior as well for non compliance of its orders, Justice Kiyani said adding that citizens were missing for years and they had to answer the court as no one would arrive from abroad to give reply.

The court remarked that the Islamabad Police could take action against only trivial crimes and were not capable to deal the matters of missing persons.

Justice Kiyani said the court would pass a strict order if its decisions were not implemented. The bench remarked that all law enforcement agencies had failed to protect the lives of citizens.

The court said that if the missing person was not produced, the concerned officers must come with preparations on next date as they would be sent to jail.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till January 19.