IHC Unhappy With Lawyer In Case Against SECP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday expressed annoyance with a lawyer for seeking one more adjournment in a case against Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for registration of a company.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, hearing the case, remarked that it is regrettable when a lawyer comes and asks for a date, I do not understand why neither the lawyer nor the judges want to work.
The court accepted the petitioner's lawyer's request for an adjournment.
