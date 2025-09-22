IHC unhappy with lawyer in case against SECP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday expressed annoyance with a lawyer for seeking one more adjournment in a case against Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) for registration of a company.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, hearing the case, remarked that it is regrettable when a lawyer comes and asks for a date, I do not understand why neither the lawyer nor the judges want to work.

The court accepted the petitioner's lawyer's request for an adjournment.