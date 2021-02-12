IHC unhappy with police on harassing innocent lawyers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court's Chief Justice Athar Minallah on Friday expressed annoyance with the police for harassing the innocent lawyers and sought report in this regard.

The chief justice instructed the police that the innocent lawyers must not be harassed in light of IHC building attack. Justice Minallah observed that whether the police were playing any game, why it were raiding the houses of even those lawyers who had nothing to do with the incident and had condemned the attack on IHC building.

Jawad Nazir Advocate informed the court that the police had raided his office last day. He was neither the part of the protest nor he supported it instead he had condemned the incident.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that he came to know about Aleem Abbasi Advocate as well whose house was also raided when he was not part of the protest and his role had been positive.

The chief justice observed that he would ensure that no innocent would be indulged in this matter. Many things he knew but couldn't share at this time, he said.

The court summoned deputy commissioner and SSP Operations police to answer regarding the matter.

After, the recession, deputy commissioner Hamza Shafqat and SSP Operations Mustafa Tanvir appeared before the court.

The chief justice expressed displeasure with the official and asked who was committing such illegality. He said that the court had not interfered into the work of police, adding that this court wouldn't allow anyone to play such games.

He asked that who was harassing the innocent and professional lawyers. The court needed action against the responsible who didn't arrest the real accused but harassing innocents, he said.

The court directed them to conduct an inquiry on the matter and fix responsibility. If there would be not rule of law then there would be nothing in the country, he said.

The chief justice observed that the police couldn't arrest the real culprits, adding that such actions were being taken to protect them.

The court sought report till Saturday.