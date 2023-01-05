IHC upheld to send employee on forced retirement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday upheld the decision of the Registrar's office regarding forced retirement of an employee for illegally using the vehicle of a judge.

Admin Judge Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani announced the judgment on the departmental appeal of employee Ishaq who was appointed at the house of Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz as a waiter.

The judgment says that the employee had admitted that he had used the car of the judge without permission at midnight on February 25, 2022. He drove the car for 110km without realizing the sensitivity of the issue. The employee was even not allowed to sit in the driving seat of the car, the order said, adding that the expected serious consequences of this act couldn't be ignored.

The Registrar's office had decided to retire forcefully the employee and order to issue his pension, it further said. The court said that it was terminating the appeal against the decision of registrar office as there were also other complaints against the employee for violation of discipline.

The employee in his appeal had admitted the mistake and adopted the stance that he had used the car in urgency due to the sickness of his daughter. He requested the court to ignore his conduct and accept his apology.