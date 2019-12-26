UrduPoint.com
IHC Upholds Appointment Of Haq As PRCS Chairman

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 03:33 PM

IHC upholds appointment of Haq as PRCS chairman

IHC CJ Minallah observes that it is an administrative matter which is looked after by the Prime Minister himself

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2019) The Islamabad High Court on Thursday upheld the appointment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and known Singer Abrar-ul-Haq as chairman of Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) which is known as Hilal-e-Ahmar.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah passed the order on petition moved by former Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Saeed Elahi challenging appointment of Abrar ul Haq as chairman of PRCS. During the hearing, a federal law officer told the court that the government had already changed the rules for appointment of the chairman. He argued that Abrar was appointed in light of the proper rules and regulations. On it, Chief Justice Minallah removed the stay order passed earlier on the petition of Saeed Elahi. The CJ observed that it is an administrative issue which is directly looked after by the prime minister.

Earlier, the court issued stay order on appointment of Abrar ul Haq but later suspended notification issued for his appointment, with directives to the Federal government to submit reply.

PRCS Former chairman Saeed Elahi said that the PTI leader was appointed as chairman for three years.

The term of his appointment as chairman, he argued, is the same with the term of Abrarul Haq. He said he term would be completed next year in March. He told the court that Abrar-ul-Haq's appointment was illegal. He further contended that he was not even notified before his removal, and the court should revoke the decision.

Abrar-ul-Haq, who is a known singer is also lookinng after the affairs of Sahara Foundation as head.

President Arif Alvi last week gave approval of Abrar-ul-Haq's appointment as head of PRCS which is widely known asa Hilal Ahmar.

Abrar-ul-Haq has extensive experience dealing with natural disasters, while also being the first human rights ambassador to the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

