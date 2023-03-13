UrduPoint.com

IHC Upholds Sentenced Awarded To Zahir Jaffer In Noor Mukaddam Murder Case

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2023 | 04:59 PM

IHC upholds sentenced awarded to Zahir Jaffer in Noor Mukaddam murder case

The court while announcing verdict reserved earlier has ruled that the convict be hanged twice at the time of execution of the sentence

Islamabad: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday upheld the decision of the trial court in Noor Mukadam murder and rape case.

A IHC division bench led by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan announced the verdict reserved earlier in the case.

Zahir Jafar had challenged his conviction before the court and asked the court to set aside it, pleading that he had no connection with the murder.

The IHC reserved a verdict last year on December 21 in the high-profile murder case in which Jaffer was sentenced to death.

A trial court had earlier granted him 25-year jail term with hard labour and a fine of Rs0.2 million after the rape was proven.

The trial court had awarded death sentence to Jaffer last February while two other suspects including Jan Muhammad and Muhammad Iftikhar—the gardener and security guard at Jaffer’s house—were sentenced to ten years in jail each.

Jaffer's parents Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee along with all employees of Therapy Works were among the other suspects who were set free by the court.

Noor Mukadam, 27, the daughter of former Pakistan Ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam, was found dead at the residence of Zahir Jaffer in Sector F-7/4 on July 20, 2021.

The news of Noor’s murder sent shock waves across the social media and caused serious concerns.

The police registered FIR on the complaint of Noor's father — former Pakistani ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam — and arrested Zahir with a murder weapon and bloodstained clothes from the crime scene on the day of the killing.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Murder Chief Justice Police Jail Social Media Fine February July December FIR Islamabad High Court All From Million Weapon Court Labour

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi International Jiu-jitsu Championship 202 ..

Abu Dhabi International Jiu-jitsu Championship 2023 kicks off at Mubadala Arena ..

15 minutes ago
 Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab on being select ..

Shahid Afridi congratulates Shadab on being selected as Pakistan Captain

31 minutes ago
 Infinix leading breakthrough technology by introdu ..

Infinix leading breakthrough technology by introducing 260W &110W-Wireless All-R ..

44 minutes ago
 Shadab to captain Pakistan against Afghanistan in ..

Shadab to captain Pakistan against Afghanistan in Sharjah

47 minutes ago
 Thoshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-baila ..

Thoshakhana case: Islamabad court issues non-bailabe arrest warrants for Imran K ..

53 minutes ago
 Reopened Italian children’s bookshop a symbol of ..

Reopened Italian children’s bookshop a symbol of hope for publishing’s futur ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.