IHC upholds sentenced awarded to Zahir Jaffer in Noor Mukaddam murder case

The court while announcing verdict reserved earlier has ruled that the convict be hanged twice at the time of execution of the sentence

Islamabad: Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday upheld the decision of the trial court in Noor Mukadam murder and rape case.

A IHC division bench led by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and comprising Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan announced the verdict reserved earlier in the case.

Zahir Jafar had challenged his conviction before the court and asked the court to set aside it, pleading that he had no connection with the murder.

The IHC reserved a verdict last year on December 21 in the high-profile murder case in which Jaffer was sentenced to death.

A trial court had earlier granted him 25-year jail term with hard labour and a fine of Rs0.2 million after the rape was proven.

The trial court had awarded death sentence to Jaffer last February while two other suspects including Jan Muhammad and Muhammad Iftikhar—the gardener and security guard at Jaffer’s house—were sentenced to ten years in jail each.

Jaffer's parents Zakir Jaffer and Ismat Adamjee along with all employees of Therapy Works were among the other suspects who were set free by the court.

Noor Mukadam, 27, the daughter of former Pakistan Ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam, was found dead at the residence of Zahir Jaffer in Sector F-7/4 on July 20, 2021.

The news of Noor’s murder sent shock waves across the social media and caused serious concerns.

The police registered FIR on the complaint of Noor's father — former Pakistani ambassador Shaukat Ali Mukadam — and arrested Zahir with a murder weapon and bloodstained clothes from the crime scene on the day of the killing.