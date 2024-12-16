IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers

(@Abdulla99267510)

Field General Court Martial had awarded death sentence to five former Navy officers in Dockyard attack case

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday vacated the stay order on execution of death sentence awarded to former Navy officers by the Field General Court Martial.

Justice Babar Sattar announced the decision after arguments of defence counsel, and disposed of the petition seeking access to documents filed by five former Navy officers sentenced to death in the Dockyard attack case.

Former Navy officers Arslan Nazir Satti, Muhammad Hammad, Muhammad Tahir Rashid, Hammad Ahmed and Irfanullah had filed the pleas against death sentence.

Inam-ur-Rehman, the counsel for the petitioners, argued that access to the inquiry report and verdict was granted in the presence of the government counsel as per court orders.

However, copies of the inquiry report and judgment were not provided, though the petitioners were allowed to view the documents and take notes.

The Navy officials had refused to provide copies of the board of Inquiry’s report, citing national security concerns.

The court had earlier directed that the convicted individuals be given access to records relevant to them. The five Navy personnel were sentenced to death via court martial, and the High Court had previously stayed the execution.