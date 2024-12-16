IHC Vacates Stay On Execution Of Death Sentence To Five Former Navy Officers
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 16, 2024 | 04:31 PM
Field General Court Martial had awarded death sentence to five former Navy officers in Dockyard attack case
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 16th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday vacated the stay order on execution of death sentence awarded to former Navy officers by the Field General Court Martial.
Justice Babar Sattar announced the decision after arguments of defence counsel, and disposed of the petition seeking access to documents filed by five former Navy officers sentenced to death in the Dockyard attack case.
Former Navy officers Arslan Nazir Satti, Muhammad Hammad, Muhammad Tahir Rashid, Hammad Ahmed and Irfanullah had filed the pleas against death sentence.
Inam-ur-Rehman, the counsel for the petitioners, argued that access to the inquiry report and verdict was granted in the presence of the government counsel as per court orders.
However, copies of the inquiry report and judgment were not provided, though the petitioners were allowed to view the documents and take notes.
The Navy officials had refused to provide copies of the board of Inquiry’s report, citing national security concerns.
The court had earlier directed that the convicted individuals be given access to records relevant to them. The five Navy personnel were sentenced to death via court martial, and the High Court had previously stayed the execution.
Recent Stories
IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Bahraini King on National Day
ADNOC signs 15-year, 0.6 mtpa Sales & Purchase Agreement with EnBW for Ruwais LN ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Ali Al Hosani as Director General of SPEA
Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day
Hamdan bin Mohammed names new CEOs at Community Development Authority in Dubai
Kazakh Ambassador hails promising relations between UAE, Kazakhstan
Sharjah Ruler approves SPEA organisational structure
Sharjah Ruler approves general organisational structure of SM
Khalifa University Century Challenge to kick off February 1
'AI Design Sprint MENA' programme empowers regional media
RAKEZ marks triple success with awards across multiple categories
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC vacates stay on execution of death sentence to five former Navy officers2 minutes ago
-
Workshop on accidental deaths at LGH2 minutes ago
-
APS victims remembered3 minutes ago
-
AC offers rewards for killing stray dogs3 minutes ago
-
Police officers rewarded12 minutes ago
-
New era of development about to begin in Punjab: MPA13 minutes ago
-
Chinese businessmen to be facilitated to invest in Punjab: CM13 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death13 minutes ago
-
Nation never forget sacrifices of young martyrs of ASP: Rubaba22 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah pays tribute to APS martyrs, says terrorism a global phenomenon22 minutes ago
-
DC inspects education institutions22 minutes ago
-
Prolonged dry weather sparks health, farming concerns nationwide22 minutes ago