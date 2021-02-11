UrduPoint.com
IHC Vandalization:Four Lawyers Sent On Judicial Remand By ATC

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :An Anti-terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday sent four lawyers on judicial remand in Islamabad High Court (IHC) vandalization case.

Lawyers namely Zafar Ali Waraich, Naveed Malik, Shaikh Shoaib and Nazi Bibi were produced before an ATC. The court sent the lawyers to jail on judicial remand.

The lawyers were arrested during police raids in different areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi after being nominated in the case of the Islamabad High Court attack.

The demolition of illegal chambers of lawyers in district and sessions courts in Islamabad made lawyers furious on Monday who later stormed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and tortured police officials, staff and journalists.

The outrageous lawyers entered into the chamber of the chief justice and reportedly damaged property.

More Stories From Pakistan

