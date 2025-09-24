Open Menu

IHC Warns CDA Chairman, Members Over Plot Possession Delay

Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 07:20 PM

IHC warns CDA chairman, members over plot possession delay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered Capital Development Authority (CDA) to ensure provision of plot possession to citizen in Sector E-II Islamabad and adjourned hearing till one month.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, hearing the case, expressed annoyance over the non-possession of a plot in Sector E-11 to citizen and said that if the court orders are not implemented, action will also be taken against the chairman CDA and board members.

During the hearing on the petition of Sadiqa Arif, the court said that the case has been going on for so long, why has the affected citizen not been given possession yet? Will the work be done only if I issue an arrest warrant for the CDA chairman? Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani further remarked that the institution will have to ensure the implementation of the court orders, otherwise strict action will be taken against the chairman and board members.

He clarified that the work should be completed in their office, otherwise there will be arrest warrants, fines and the chairman and board members will be made to sit in court and an order will be issued. During the hearing, the CDA lawyer took the position that the board members are on a four-week leave, on which Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani directed that the concerned officer should provide relief to the affected citizen before the next hearing, and if the court order is not implemented, he should appear in court despite the leave.

The petitioner's lawyer took the position that despite the passage of several years, the CDA is not fulfilling its responsibility. The court directed that the possession of the plot be given to the affected citizen till the next hearing and adjourned the hearing of the case.

Recent Stories

General Budget Committee discusses draft budget fo ..

General Budget Committee discusses draft budget for fiscal year 2026

15 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets first cohort of PhD students a ..

Sharjah Ruler meets first cohort of PhD students at GSU

15 minutes ago
 ne’ma signs MoUs with Nestlé UAE, House of Pops ..

Ne’ma signs MoUs with Nestlé UAE, House of Pops to boost private sector role ..

16 minutes ago
 CARACAL awarded contract to supply advanced sniper ..

CARACAL awarded contract to supply advanced sniper rifles to India’s CRPF

31 minutes ago
 Ajman CP reviews service quality report at Sheikh ..

Ajman CP reviews service quality report at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City in Ajman

1 hour ago
 Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport ..

Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport surprise Saudi visitors with u ..

1 hour ago
Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory i ..

Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory in Asia Cup final

2 hours ago
 Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Inc ..

Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Income & Expenditure Survey in Aj ..

2 hours ago
 Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakis ..

Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in r ..

PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review

2 hours ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Socia ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Social Care Forum

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260 ..

Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260,000 sq.ft. logistics hub to a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan