IHC warns CDA chairman, members over plot possession delay

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday ordered Capital Development Authority (CDA) to ensure provision of plot possession to citizen in Sector E-II Islamabad and adjourned hearing till one month.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, hearing the case, expressed annoyance over the non-possession of a plot in Sector E-11 to citizen and said that if the court orders are not implemented, action will also be taken against the chairman CDA and board members.

During the hearing on the petition of Sadiqa Arif, the court said that the case has been going on for so long, why has the affected citizen not been given possession yet? Will the work be done only if I issue an arrest warrant for the CDA chairman? Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani further remarked that the institution will have to ensure the implementation of the court orders, otherwise strict action will be taken against the chairman and board members.

He clarified that the work should be completed in their office, otherwise there will be arrest warrants, fines and the chairman and board members will be made to sit in court and an order will be issued. During the hearing, the CDA lawyer took the position that the board members are on a four-week leave, on which Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani directed that the concerned officer should provide relief to the affected citizen before the next hearing, and if the court order is not implemented, he should appear in court despite the leave.

The petitioner's lawyer took the position that despite the passage of several years, the CDA is not fulfilling its responsibility. The court directed that the possession of the plot be given to the affected citizen till the next hearing and adjourned the hearing of the case.