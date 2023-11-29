IHC warns of FIR against PM if missing Baloch students not recovered

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 29th, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the Federal government to take immediate action to recover all missing Baloch students.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the IHC passed the orders while hearing the case related to implementation of the recommendations from the Commission of Inquiry on enforced disappearances.

Justice Kayani issued a stern warning that if the missing persons are not promptly recovered, he would order the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and interim Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti.

The warning follows the caretaker PM's failure to appear before the court on the scheduled date, citing foreign commitments during an official visit to the middle East.

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan appeared before the court and informed the court that 22 Baloch students had been successfully recovered and reunited with their families.

The top law officer, however, disclosed that 28 Baloch students were still unaccounted for, and ongoing efforts were underway to locate and recover them.

Justice Kayani observed that missing persons is a serious issue as it is all about the fundamental rights of the citizens.

The IHC judge lamented the perceived absence of law and order in the country.

The senior judge questioned the occurrence of such incidents in a civilized society, observing that every recovered missing person often declined to pursue legal action.

Justice Kayani held the defense secretary and the interior secretary accountable if the missing Baloch students were not recovered and urged authorities to present the missing persons in court, even if they were suspected terrorists.

Highlighting the precedent of the trial of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, the judge emphasized that anyone accused of a crime could be brought to trial.

The IHC directed the submission of details of the families of all missing persons to the government committee and urged the interior minister to meet with Baloch families within two weeks.

Justice Kayani reaffirmed the state's obligation, as determined in previous high court and Supreme Court judgments, to provide comprehensive support to the families of missing persons.

The court adjourned till January 10 the hearing of the case.