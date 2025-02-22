IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court

(@Abdulla99267510)

IHCBA President Riyasat Ali Azad files petition in Supreme Court (SC) under Article 184(3), saying that President of Pakistan does not have unlimited powers under Article 200(1) to transfer judges between high courts without public interest considerations

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2025) Following five judges, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) also challenged the seniority issue of IHC judges in the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The IHCBA in its plea asked the apex court to rule that the President of Pakistan does not have unlimited powers under Article 200(1) to transfer judges between high courts without public interest considerations.

IHCBA President Riyasat Ali Azad filed the petition in the Supreme Court (SC) under Article 184(3).

It may be mentioned here that the five judges of the Islamabad High Court had already approached the Supreme Court regarding the matter.

Two days ago, these five judges filed a petition against the seniority issue through Munir A. Malik and Barrister Salahuddin. The petition comprising 49 pages was submitted under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

The judges who filed the petition in the Supreme Court include Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz and Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan.