IHCBA for taking up 11 Pakistani Hindus murder case in ICJ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) on Tuesday moved a petition to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking directives to the government to raise the matter of murder of 11 Pakistani Hindu in India before International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The petition stated that the killing of Pakistani Hindu citizens was a inhuman incident taken place in neighboring country India.

It stated that the Indian High Commission to Pakistan leaked the visa information to India spy agency RAW who plotted the murders of Pakistani Hindus in Rajasthan with connivance of RSS.

The role of Indian High Commission could not be ignored in that brutal incident, it further contended.

The petition stated that the government should take all possible measures at internationally for banning the extremist organization RSS.

It also prayed the court to direct foreign office and the government to take measures against Indian High Commission for involvement in the incident to provide justice to the victim Hindu families of Pakistan.