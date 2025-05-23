The Islamabad High Court's (IHC) division bench hearing cases pertaining to alleged misappropriation in allotment of land in Sector E-11 dissolved after Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas recused himself from the case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court's (IHC) division bench hearing cases pertaining to alleged misappropriation in allotment of land in Sector E-11 dissolved after Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas recused himself from the case.

The case was scheduled before the two-judge bench comprising Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir.

The petition was filed against the investigation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) into the matter.

Justice Minhas recused himself from the case as he stated that he had been the lawyer of the petitioner in past. The bench sent the case file to the chief justice officer so that new bench could be formed.

It may be mentioned here that the division bench had been changed twice in the past in this case. The NAB had filed the reference to the accountability court regarding the matter.