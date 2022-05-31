ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The cause list of the various benches of Islamabad High Court (IHC) had been canceled on Tuesday due to non-availability of judges.

The cases in single, division and larger benches had been postponed due to unavailability of judges in courts of Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani, Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Baber Sattar and Justice Arbab Tahir.

It may be mentioned here that a case related to the removal of Umar Sarfraz Cheema as governor Punjab was also fixed for today before the larger bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah.