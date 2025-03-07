Open Menu

IHC's CJ Orders Inquiry On Alleged Bribe Receiving By Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 10:01 PM

The Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar on Friday ordered an inquiry regarding alleged bribe receiving by the staff from the litigants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar on Friday ordered an inquiry regarding alleged bribe receiving by the staff from the litigants.

The acting chief justice also sought the report within three days after completion of the inquiry into the matter.

The IHC’s chief justice has appointed Registrar Yar Muhammad Vilana and Additional Registrar Establishment Ray Muhammad Khan as members of the inquiry committee.

It may be mentioned here that on the instructions of Justice Babar Sattar, his secretary has written a letter to registrar office regarding allegedly receiving of bribe by the court staff from the litigants. The copies of the letter were also sent to the secretaries of all judges of the high court.

The letter stated that action should be taken against the involved staff after holding an inquiry.

