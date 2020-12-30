ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The two newly appointed judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) including Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar on Wednesday resumed charge of their offices after taking oath.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah administered the oath from new judges during a ceremony attended by judicial officers, office bearers of bar associations and lawyers.

It may be mentioned here that the two additional judges had been appointed for a period of one-year.