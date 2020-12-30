UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC's Justice Tariq, Justice Sattar Take Oath

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

IHC's Justice Tariq, Justice Sattar take oath

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :The two newly appointed judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) including Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri and Justice Babar Sattar on Wednesday resumed charge of their offices after taking oath.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah administered the oath from new judges during a ceremony attended by judicial officers, office bearers of bar associations and lawyers.

It may be mentioned here that the two additional judges had been appointed for a period of one-year.

Related Topics

Lawyers May Islamabad High Court From

Recent Stories

Bismah Maroof withdraws from South Africa tour

3 minutes ago

PITB initiates 'Partners in Development' Program t ..

10 minutes ago

SBP, all banks will remain closed for public deali ..

14 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Live Weapon Firing Of Surfa ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Customs honours long-serving employees

19 minutes ago

Pacer Shaheen Afridi will remain under observation ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.