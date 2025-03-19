Open Menu

IHC's Larger Bench To Take Up Cases Pertaining Meetings Of PTI Founder

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday scheduled all the identical cases related to the jail meetings of the founder of PTI for hearing before a larger bench.

A three-member bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar would take up the cases tomorrow for hearing. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir and Justice Azam Khan were also part of the larger bench.

The contempt of court case for not allowing Mashal Yousafzai to meet the founder of PTI is also among the scheduled cases.

On the other hand, Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan initiated contempt of court proceedings on his own after the cancellation of the cause list of contempt of court case of lawyer Mashal Yousafzai against the jail superintendent. He ordered the Deputy Registrar Judicial to submit a written response.

He also sought a response from the Advocate General Islamabad on the cancellation of the cause list and transfer of the case to another bench.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq remarked, does the state support transferring the case to a larger bench without the consent of the judge?

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan summoned the Deputy Registrar Judicial. On a brief court notice, Deputy Registrar Judicial Sultan Mahmood appeared in the court and said that instructions had come from the Chief Justice’s office and it has been told that a larger bench has been formed, now cancel the cause list of this case.

Justice Sardar Ijaz whether a case could be transfer in such a way. If a party has three cases, can the case under trial be transferred.

Deputy Registrar Judicial said that we sent the matter to the Chief Justice's Office for instructions, and it was asked to transfer the case to the larger bench.

