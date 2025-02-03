ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The newly transferred judges to Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday assumed charges of their offices and started hearing of the cases in their respective courts.

Justice Sarfraz Dogar was previously serving in Lahore High Court (LHC), Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro in Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice Muhammad Asif is transferred to capital from Balochistan High Court.

Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal, Deputy Attorney General Abdul Khaliq Thand and Advocate General Islamabad welcomed the new judges at their courts.

While initiating performing their duties, Justice Dogar formally heard the three cases while Justice Soomro heard two pleas which were listed in the cause lists of their benches.

Meanwhile, the registrar office also issued the cause list for the court of Justice Muhammad Asif who was transferred from BHC to IHC. The staff has also been provided by the IHC for his court.

It may be mentioned here that the President of Pakistan has approved the transfer of one judge each from the Lahore, Sindh, and Balochistan High Courts to the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Following this approval, the Federal Ministry of Law has issued the official notification.