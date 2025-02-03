IHC's New Justices Sarfraz Dogar, Khadim Hussain Assume Offices Charge
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The newly transferred judges to Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday assumed charges of their offices and started hearing of the cases in their respective courts.
Justice Sarfraz Dogar was previously serving in Lahore High Court (LHC), Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro in Sindh High Court (SHC) and Justice Muhammad Asif is transferred to capital from Balochistan High Court.
Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal, Deputy Attorney General Abdul Khaliq Thand and Advocate General Islamabad welcomed the new judges at their courts.
While initiating performing their duties, Justice Dogar formally heard the three cases while Justice Soomro heard two pleas which were listed in the cause lists of their benches.
Meanwhile, the registrar office also issued the cause list for the court of Justice Muhammad Asif who was transferred from BHC to IHC. The staff has also been provided by the IHC for his court.
It may be mentioned here that the President of Pakistan has approved the transfer of one judge each from the Lahore, Sindh, and Balochistan High Courts to the Islamabad High Court (IHC). Following this approval, the Federal Ministry of Law has issued the official notification.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Challenge 2025
EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA operations
UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses cooperation with Lithuanian parl ..
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn Festival
Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman
ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against residency violators in January
National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first ..
FOURTH OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL PNS YAMAMA ARRIVES KARACHI
Vivo X200 Pro Launched in Pakistan: Redefining Photography with 200MP ZEISS APO ..
PSX experiences downward trend as KSE 100-Index with 113,000 points
Saad Ahsan Residency and Citizenship becomes authorized agent for Nauru citizens ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Secretary visits Agriculture Research Institute6 minutes ago
-
Special polio campaign begins6 minutes ago
-
IHC's new justices Sarfraz Dogar, Khadim Hussain assume offices charge6 minutes ago
-
Year's first anti-Polio drive launched16 minutes ago
-
Army, Rangers deployed in Lahore for Tri-Nation cricket series16 minutes ago
-
PFA holds awareness session16 minutes ago
-
Alhamra, UNESCO strengthen ties to promote global cultural exchange16 minutes ago
-
One held for selling kites26 minutes ago
-
USKT holds "Pak Life Saver" programme26 minutes ago
-
Court testifies eight witness in toshakhan-II case against Imran, Bushra26 minutes ago
-
ADC DHQ to review anti polio drive's arrangements36 minutes ago
-
PWPA chairperson visits women protection center36 minutes ago