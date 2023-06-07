(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :The registrar's office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a circular regarding the security arrangements during the appearance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, tomorrow.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq would hear the bail petitions of the PTI chairman in cases: Filed by PML-N leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha nominating the former prime minister as a prime accused for spearheading an alleged attack outside him on the ECP premises after the release of Toshakhana verdict, and a second bail petition challenges the case lodged for issuing controversial statements about the officers of the state institution.

The court would resume hearing in courtroom No.1 at 2:30pm. The entry of the lawyers and journalists in the said courtroom would be permitted with special passes. However, the court staff would be exempted from the passes.

Imran Khan would be allowed to take 15 lawyers along with him, while ten lawyers would be permitted from the office of the Attorney General of Pakistan. Likewise, 30 members of Islamabad High Court Journalists Association would be issued special passes for entry to cover the proceeding.

The registrar's office asked the IGP and district administration to ensure the security arrangements during the appearance of PTI head.