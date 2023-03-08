UrduPoint.com

IHC's Registrar Office Raises Objection On Imran's Petition

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 06:10 PM

IHC's registrar office raises objection on Imran's petition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :The registrar office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday raised objections on a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan seeking permission for appearances before the lower courts through video link.

The registrar office objected that how the petition could be filed in IHC regarding video link appearance in all courts of the country.

It further said that the petition of former prime minister was also unclear, adding that how it could be filed in IHC without approaching the relevant forum.

The petitioner said that the cases proceedings in other court also affected due to his appearance in personal capacity. He also requested the court to shift the hearing of his all cases to the judicial complex.

He prayed the court to issue directives to the police for providing foolproof security to him even on high ways and motorways during his travel.

