The Islamabad High Court (IHC)’s registrar office on Wednesday raised objections on appeals of PTI founder Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi against their convictions in 190 million pounds reference, and returned the same for rectification

The registrar office instructed the petitioners to file the appeals again after rectifying it.

The IHC’s registrar office had objected that the petitioners had not attached the certificates with the cases for assuring that the matter is not under proceeding at any other court. It also objected that the signatures at various pages of the case were also missing.

The PTI founder and his wife had challenged their sentences before the IHC in graft reference of 190 million pound scam.

The Accountability Court had handed 14-year jail sentence to PTI founder and seven years to his wife Bushra Bibi along with fine in the said case.