IHC's Verdict Regarding Election Tribunal Challenged
Umer Jamshaid Published November 13, 2024 | 11:12 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) An appeal has been moved to Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the decisions regarding Islamabad’s Election Tribunal.
Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s Barrister Ali Bokhari moved the appeal and prayed the court to set aside the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan dated June 10, and verdict of IHC dated September 19, regarding the changes in election tribunal.
It may be mentioned here that the ECP has changed the election tribunal on the requests of candidates from capital’s Constituencies.
