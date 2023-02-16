IHHN engaged in providing free health facilities to countrymen, says Dr. Abdul Bari Khan

The President of Indus Hospital and Health Network Prof. Dr. Abdul Bari Khan has said that with the support of the government, the Indus Hospital has been engaged in providing the best possible health services in its 13 hospitals

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :The President of Indus Hospital and Health Network Prof. Dr. Abdul Bari Khan has said that with the support of the government, the Indus Hospital has been engaged in providing the best possible health services in its 13 hospitals.

During the last 13 years, the IHHN had set up 13 hospitals in different cities of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan as well as Gawadar, he said and added, all these hospitals are managed by the network under a public-private partnership with the provincial governments and the health services being provided to the countrymen are qualitative as being provided by Aga Khan Hospital in Pakistan.

Addressing the members of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry here at HCSTSI secretariat, he informed that IHHN has also established blood banks. In 2007, he informed that IHHN had started its journey with the objective of providing quality healthcare to all without any discrimination in a state-of-the-art hospital and since the passage of 13 years, the IHHN spread overs its network by establishing 12 more hospitals in different parts of the country.

He informed that four regional blood centers were providing services in Karachi, Multan, Bahawalpur and Jamshoro as well as four physical rehabilitation centers in Karachi, Lahore, Muzaffargarh and Badin. Besides, the IHHN also established country's largest pediatric oncology services unit and network of Primary care centers, he added. A number of public health initiatives and patient-centered care are also the part of IHHN healthcare system, he said and added the Indus Hospital continues to serve the countrymen free of cost without any discrimination.

The Indus Hospital and Health Network has performed more than ten thousand five hundred free of-cost operations, he said and added that with the support of the business community, the IHHN also engaged in establishing hospital in Hyderabad at the pattern of Karachi Hospital.

The HCSTSI President Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani in his welcome address highly praised the services being rendered by the Indus Hospital and Health Network for the needy patients of the country.

The health facilities in Pakistan are poor and the government alone cannot provide facilities to all despite best efforts therefore, the role of welfare institutions is commendable, he said and added that IHHN has managed the health facilities for the people in organized manner.

Among others, Deputy General Manager Zaki Rizwan Usmani, Regional Manager Rehan Manzoor, Manager Syed Arif Rehan, Zonal Manager Osama Anwar, Area Manager Kamran Ali, President Gymkhana Dr. Agha Taj, Dr. Iqbal Haroon, Dr. Farid, Dr. Bashir Ahmed from Indus Hospital. Dr. Muhammad Zaman Baloch, Dr. Mohsin, Dr. Sania Bashir, Vice President of the Chamber Dr. Muhammad Ismail Farooq, former Presidents Salimuddin Qureshi, Muhammad Akram Ansari, members of the HCSTSI executive committee and conveners sub-committees were also present on the occasion.