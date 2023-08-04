Open Menu

IHRA Continues Action Against HCEs Malpractices In Capital

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 07:40 PM

The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has continued its action against malpractices of Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)

According to IHRA, the inspection teams carried out inspections of 82 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory during the past two weeks and sealed 11 HCEs.

Huma Clinic, Ismail Dental Clinic, Rehman Clinic, Al Eman Fatima Hospital, Grow Hair Transplant and Aesthetic Clinic, National Hospital, Fauji Dental Clinic, Al Shifa Clinic, Ali Clinic, Oxford Medical Centre, and Wada Clinic were sealed due to malpractices like absence of qualified medical staff, unhygienic conditions, not getting registration with IHRA and functioning during the suspension.

The authority also suspended the services of two Healthcare Establishments over different medical non-compliance, including Abid Dental Clinic and Sidra Akhtar Foundation.

Similarly, 33 Healthcare Establishments were served notices for minor non-compliance and instructed to comply with the directions given by the inspection teams.

As many as 30 HCEs were found closed upon arrival by inspection teams while five Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) were recommended for registration and revocation of suspension.

IHRA teams are also carrying out zone-wise mapping of healthcare establishments in Islamabad while mapping of 20 HCEs was also conducted over two weeks.

IHRA inspection teams visited government health establishments, including BHU Bhimber Tarar, Capital Development Hospital, Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital, and Blood Bank, and were instructed to comply with the directions given by the inspection teams for improvements.

