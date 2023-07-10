Open Menu

IHRA Continues Inspection Of Healthcare Establishments In Capital

Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 09:34 PM

IHRA continues inspection of healthcare establishments in capital

The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has sealed 11 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) for malpractices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ):The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has sealed 11 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) for malpractices.

IHRA inspection teams carried out inspections of 82 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory during the past two weeks.

Huma Clinic, Ismail Dental Clinic, Rehman Clinic, Al Eman Fatima Hospital, Grow Hair Transplant and Aesthetic Clinic, National Hospital, Fauji Dental Clinic, Al Shifa Clinic, Ali Clinic, Oxford Medical Centre, and Wada Clinic were sealed due to malpractices like absence of qualified medical staff, unhygienic conditions, not getting registration with IHRA and functioning during the suspension.

The authority also suspended the services of two Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) over different medical non-compliance including Abid Dental Clinic and Sidra Akhtar Foundation.

Similarly, 33 Healthcare Establishments were served notices for minor non-compliance and instructed to comply with the directions given by the inspections team.

As many as 30 HCEs were found closed upon arrival by inspection teams while five Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) were recommended for registration and revocation of suspension.

IHRA teams are also carrying out zone-wise mapping of healthcare establishments in Islamabad while mapping of 20 HCEs was also conducted over two weeks.

IHRA inspection teams visited government health establishments including BHU Bhimber Tarar, Capital Development Hospital, Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital, and Blood Bank, and were instructed to comply with the directions given by the inspection teams for improvements.

Related Topics

Islamabad Bank Oxford Government Blood

Recent Stories

Rescue official extricates goat from 150 feet deep ..

Rescue official extricates goat from 150 feet deep well in Buner

4 minutes ago
 Ghana's High Commissioner calls on Commissioner Ka ..

Ghana's High Commissioner calls on Commissioner Karachi

4 minutes ago
 PDMA cautions all districts connected to Ravi Rive ..

PDMA cautions all districts connected to Ravi River to remain alert in wake of f ..

4 minutes ago
 Peace Caravan embarks on Taxila to maintain peace ..

Peace Caravan embarks on Taxila to maintain peace during Muharram ul Harram

4 minutes ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate Edgars Rinkēvičs on his ..

UAE Leaders congratulate Edgars Rinkēvičs on his swearing-in as Latvian Presid ..

23 minutes ago
 US Banks With $100Bln in Assets or More Will Need ..

US Banks With $100Bln in Assets or More Will Need Higher Capital Buffers - Feder ..

4 minutes ago
All elected UC chairmen to be given equal funds: M ..

All elected UC chairmen to be given equal funds: Mayor Karachi

4 minutes ago
 UAE National Election Committee announces parliame ..

UAE National Election Committee announces parliament candidate registration date ..

53 minutes ago
 Dubai Police launch second edition of Electronic G ..

Dubai Police launch second edition of Electronic Games Championship

53 minutes ago
 Kyiv man finds peace in self-made bunker

Kyiv man finds peace in self-made bunker

4 minutes ago
 Arada reports 186% rise in sales during first half ..

Arada reports 186% rise in sales during first half of 2023 to AED4.26bn

2 hours ago
 Oman Values Russia's Stance on Palestinian Issue - ..

Oman Values Russia's Stance on Palestinian Issue - Foreign Minister

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan