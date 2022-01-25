IHRA continues inspections of healthcare establishments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority's (IHRA) inspection teams in continuation of their activities had carried out inspections of 32 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Federal capital during the past two weeks.

According to an official of IHRA, Capital International hospital, City Medical Center and Life care international hospital (lab) were sealed by IHRA due to different malpractices including lack of qualified staff, keeping expired reagents and kits, unhygienic conditions and lack of proper waste management system.

He added, the authority suspended the services of four healthcare establishments (HCEs) over different non-compliances included Ali Rehab Centre, Irada Rehab, Zubaida Clinic and Testzone Diagnostic Centre services.

He said that 17 Healthcare Establishments were served notices for minor non-compliance and instructed to comply with the directions given by the inspections team.

He said that the authority is committed to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services to citizens of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).