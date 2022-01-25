UrduPoint.com

IHRA Continues Inspections Of Healthcare Establishments

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2022 | 07:00 PM

IHRA continues inspections of healthcare establishments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority's (IHRA) inspection teams in continuation of their activities had carried out inspections of 32 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Federal capital during the past two weeks.

According to an official of IHRA, Capital International hospital, City Medical Center and Life care international hospital (lab) were sealed by IHRA due to different malpractices including lack of qualified staff, keeping expired reagents and kits, unhygienic conditions and lack of proper waste management system.

He added, the authority suspended the services of four healthcare establishments (HCEs) over different non-compliances included Ali Rehab Centre, Irada Rehab, Zubaida Clinic and Testzone Diagnostic Centre services.

He said that 17 Healthcare Establishments were served notices for minor non-compliance and instructed to comply with the directions given by the inspections team.

He said that the authority is committed to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services to citizens of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

Related Topics

Islamabad

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other – realme GT Master Edition

1 hour ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

1 hour ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

2 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

2 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

2 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.