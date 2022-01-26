IHRA continues inspections of healthcare establishments

The teams of Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority's (IHRA) in continuation of their activities have carried out inspections of 32 healthcare establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Federal Capital during the past two weeks

According to an IHRA official, Capital International Hospital, City Medical Center, and Lifecare International Hospital (lab) were sealed by the Authority due to different malpractices, including lack of qualified staff, keeping expired reagents and kits, unhygienic conditions, and lack of proper waste management system.

The official said the Authority suspended the services of four healthcare establishments (HCEs) including Ali Rehab Centre, Irada Rehab, Zubaida Clinic and Testzone Diagnostic Centre over different non-compliances.

He said 17 HCEs were served notices for minor non-compliances and instructed to comply with the directions given by the inspection teams.

The Authority, he added, was committed to ensure the provision of quality healthcare services to citizens of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).