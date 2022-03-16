IHRA continues inspections of healthcare establishments in ICT

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) inspection teams in continuation of their activities carried out inspections of 36 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during the past two weeks.

According to IHRA, Akbar Medical Center was sealed due to different malpractices like issuance of fake reports, breaking the IHRA seal without de-seal order from the authority, and operating the laboratory during the sealing period.

IHRA suspended the services of Khyber Medical Center, Khyber Dental Clinic, and Anwar Capital Hospital over different non-compliances like poor hygienic conditions and keeping expired reagents.

Similarly, 15 Healthcare Establishments were served notices for minornon-compliances and instructed to comply with the directions given by the inspections team.