IHRA Continues Operation Against Illegal HCEs

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2023 | 08:47 PM

The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has sealed six Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)

The IHRA inspection teams carried out inspections of 47 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory during the past two weeks.

Quest Medical Complex, Zia Dental Clinic, Abbas Clinic, First Aid Medical Center, Sana Clinic and Subhan Clinic were sealed due to malpractices like the absence of qualified medical staff, unhygienic conditions and absence of a proper waste management system and non-registration with the IHRA.

The Authority suspended the services of two Healthcare Establishments over different medical non-compliance.

Hassan Dental Cosmetic and Quality Labs were suspended while 27 Healthcare Establishments were served notices for minor non-compliance and instructed their managements to comply with the directions given by the inspections team.

Eight HCEs were found closed upon arrival of inspection teams while four Healthcare Establishments were recommended for registration and revocation of suspension.

The IHRA inspection teams also visited the Blood Bank of KRL Hospital and Islamabad Medical Complex (Nescom) and instructed their managements to comply with the directions given by the inspection teams for improvements.

