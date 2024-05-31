Open Menu

IHRA Emphasizes Sun Safety Amid Rising Temperatures

Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Chief Executive Officer of the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA), Dr Quaid Saeed on Friday said that safeguarding oneself from direct sun exposure was vital amid the rising temperatures.

Talking to Pakistan Television news, he advised individuals, particularly athletes and outdoor workers, to adopt precautionary measures to avoid the extreme heat and strong sunlight.

“Clothing should be loose, light, and breathable to allow for evaporation,” he recommended. He also emphasized the necessity of properly covering head with a wet cloth or cap to maintain a sensation of evaporation and cooling while exposed to the sun.

For those engaged in continuous outdoor activities, he advised taking regular breaks, resting in shaded areas, and staying hydrated by drinking water at frequent intervals.

However, he cautioned against consuming unsafe and low-quality summer drinks from roadside vendors. "These drinks, made from substandard ingredients and served in unhygienic ways, can increase the risk of infections like diarrhea and vomiting," he said.

He recommended opting for locally prepared drinks like Lassi, especially when salt is added, but stressed the importance of ensuring cleanliness during preparation.

