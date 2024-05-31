IHRA Emphasizes Sun Safety Amid Rising Temperatures
Umer Jamshaid Published May 31, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Chief Executive Officer of the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA), Dr Quaid Saeed on Friday said that safeguarding oneself from direct sun exposure was vital amid the rising temperatures.
Talking to Pakistan Television news, he advised individuals, particularly athletes and outdoor workers, to adopt precautionary measures to avoid the extreme heat and strong sunlight.
“Clothing should be loose, light, and breathable to allow for evaporation,” he recommended. He also emphasized the necessity of properly covering head with a wet cloth or cap to maintain a sensation of evaporation and cooling while exposed to the sun.
For those engaged in continuous outdoor activities, he advised taking regular breaks, resting in shaded areas, and staying hydrated by drinking water at frequent intervals.
However, he cautioned against consuming unsafe and low-quality summer drinks from roadside vendors. "These drinks, made from substandard ingredients and served in unhygienic ways, can increase the risk of infections like diarrhea and vomiting," he said.
He recommended opting for locally prepared drinks like Lassi, especially when salt is added, but stressed the importance of ensuring cleanliness during preparation.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
Rafah battles intensify as Israel seizes key corridor
Training vital for positive use of technology: Shaza Fatima
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Emerging vocal talents captivate audience in electrifying music competition at PAC5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army boosts girls' education in NW5 minutes ago
-
PAF, Navy supporting civic agencies along IWMB to extinguish inferno at Margalla Hills: Romina5 minutes ago
-
Students, faculty of AJK university show solidarity with Pakistan Army5 minutes ago
-
Operation underway to douse fire on Margalla Hills: DC5 minutes ago
-
Wana police bust gang of electricity transformers thieves15 minutes ago
-
DC Mansehra enforces construction, excavation ban in Kaghan Valley15 minutes ago
-
Security beefed up25 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad: 18 illegal LPG filling points sealed during crackdown, 03 held25 minutes ago
-
RPO visits police school35 minutes ago
-
Five injured in roof collapse35 minutes ago
-
Over Rs 16 billion disbursed among beneficiaries under Benazir Kafaalat scheme45 minutes ago