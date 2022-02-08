UrduPoint.com

IHRA Fixes Standard Rate For Conducting RT-PCR Test For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2022 | 10:16 PM

IHRA fixes standard rate for conducting RT-PCR test for COVID-19

Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has directed all hospitals, laboratories, and collection points to only charge a maximum of Rs 5,000 per RT-PCR test for COVID-19, fixing a standard rate for conducting the test

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has directed all hospitals, laboratories, and collection points to only charge a maximum of Rs 5,000 per RT-PCR test for COVID-19, fixing a standard rate for conducting the test.

According to an official of the authority, a notification in this regard was issued by the Chief Executive Officer IHRA, Dr Quaid Saeed in exercising the powers conferred under Islamabad Healthcare Regulation Act 2018 along with other directions to follow.

He said that every laboratory conducting RT-PCR must mention details in the report included machines used during the test (extractor and RT-PCR), reagents and kits with their certification, and individual batch numbers.

He said that all hospitals and collections centers will be inspected by the IHRA inspection team to ensure the status of compliance with issued directives and healthcare services standard requirements of COVID-19.

He said that hospitals, laboratories, or collection centers found non-compliant to the direction will be penalized in accordance with the IHRA Act 2018, rules and regulations which may include de-registration, sealing the premises, or fine.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fine May 2018 All

Recent Stories

Four held during raid on counterfeit cigarette fac ..

Four held during raid on counterfeit cigarette factory in Tando Adam

48 seconds ago
 Taliban in Geneva for diplomatic, humanitarian tal ..

Taliban in Geneva for diplomatic, humanitarian talks: Swiss ministry

52 seconds ago
 US General Pledges to Probe Thousands of Civilian ..

US General Pledges to Probe Thousands of Civilian Casualties in Middle East

53 seconds ago
 Police bust purse snatcher's gang; Arrest 2

Police bust purse snatcher's gang; Arrest 2

55 seconds ago
 Tuchel absence 'big challenge' for Chelsea at Club ..

Tuchel absence 'big challenge' for Chelsea at Club World Cup

36 minutes ago
 PTI to clinch 2023 elections on basis of performan ..

PTI to clinch 2023 elections on basis of performance: Ali Muhammad

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>