IHRA inspection teams conduct visits to 37 healthcare establishments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) inspection teams in continuation of their activities carried out inspection of 37 Healthcare Establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during the past two weeks.

According to IHRA, Gulzar Hospital Barakahu, Medicare Hospital, Abbas Clinic, Biotech Medical Lab-Collection Point, Quality Lab and Al-Falah Lab were sealed by the authority due to different malpractices including lack of qualified staff, keeping expired reagents and kits, lack of emergency rooms, and unhygienic conditions.

The authority has suspended the services of seven healthcare establishments over different non-compliances.

Chughtai Lab PCR, Excel Labs Collection Point, Capital diagnostic Center, Advanced Diagnostic Centre, Amin Homeopathic Clinic, Fatima Clinic and Save the Life Clinic services were suspended.

Similarly, 10 healthcare establishments were served notices for minor non-compliances.