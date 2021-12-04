IHRA intensifies drive against quack clinics in federal capital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has intensified its extensive drive against quack clinics in the Federal capital on Saturday.

According to an official of IHRA, during raids in the outskirts of the capital, several quacks were found running their medical clinics while treating patients and even conducting minor operations.

On which, the IHRA inspection teams sealed many such clinics besides issuing warnings and confiscating expired medicines and testing kits. Many such centers were put under surveillance to check any attempt to restart quackery since unqualified persons were reportedly running these centers at the time of raids.

He said that the raids were carried out on almost all types of healthcare establishments (HCEs) including hospitals, laboratories, and clinics.

During a visit to Al Khidmat Medical Clinic, the IHRA team observed that there was no proper mechanism of waste disposal and the HCE was in very unhygienic condition while a dispenser was involved in the allopathic practice.

A huge amount of used injectables were recovered from HCE and the authority had sealed the HCE.

The IHRA team also sealed Saleem Dental Care as no BDS doctor was available in the HCE while the expired medical material was recovered. Person Saleem Khan, Dental Hygienist was involved in the practices as BDS.

The authority inspector also sealed the Rashid Hospital as no qualified physician was present at the time of inspection while the HCE was fully functional. It was reported that an LHV was performing the Ultrasound and running the Labour Room while Dental Technician, Zahid Hussain was practicing as a BDS doctor and the HCE was not registered with IHRA.