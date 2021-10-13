UrduPoint.com

IHRA Teams' Inspections In Federal Capital Continue

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 06:43 PM

The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) inspection teams have carried out inspections of 62 healthcare establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during the last two weeks

According to IHRA, the healthcare establishments visited various places including hospitals, rehabilitation centres, diagnostic labs, collection points, dental clinics, vaccination centres , homeo clinics and tibb clinics.

IHRA suspended the services of two PCR labs Biogene Lab and Diagnostic Center and Nimra Diagnostic Centre until further orders for preparing fake Covid-19 reports and keeping expired lab test kits.

Similarly, 38 healthcare establishments were served notices for different non-compliances including keeping expired lab reagents, absence of qualified staff, lack of proper waste management system and were also directed to apply for registration with IHRA.

