'Ihsan Dastarkhawan' to be established in city

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Development Trust (FDT) is taking measures for establishing 'Ihsan Dastarkhawan' at different places in the city.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh with Trustee Farooq Sheikh during their visit to the proposed sites.

The 'Dastarkhawan' will be set up in Sir Syed Town, Millat road and Khurrianwala. The hundreds of thousand people at the 'Dastarkhawan' will be served food at morning and evening times. The DC assured of all out cooperation to trust for this generous cause.