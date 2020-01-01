UrduPoint.com
IIA Link Road Sans Lights, Becomes Nuisance For Commuters

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 07:39 PM

With foggy weather, engulfing the entire road, leading to new Islamabad International Airport (IIA), people face multiple problems due to minimal visibility, which is aggravated for non-installation of lights along Motorway Link road

The six-kilometer stretch that witnesses massive vehicular movement on daily basis, still lacks proper lighting system, which renders the journey risky and hazardous.

"It is mind-boggling that such busy road still lacks street lights, putting the life of commuters at risk. It is unfortunate that public will have to face consequences for the slackness of others," Azeem Ahmed Khan, a senior government officer told APP on Wednesday.

Azeem Khan said he did have bad experience on Sunday night during his visit to the airport due to darkness at the road. "There was zero-visibility sine I could not spot next vehicle due to dense fog engulfing the entire area," he added.

He said the commuters, visiting the airport usually were in haste for catching their flights, thus more prone to the accidents.

Ramzan Adil, who came from Chakwal to receive his son from the airport, said street lights must be installed at such important artery as thousands of people from twin cities and adjoining areas, usually visit the airport.

He said the non-locals commuters did face multiple difficulties for not familiar with the local intricacies and road conditions. "The hardship of non-locals further aggravates with misleading sign boards," he added.

An official source from the Civil Aviation Authority said around 300 cars did cross six-kilometer stretch of road every hour.

He pointed out that poles were installed some months ago but not a single bulb was affixed.

When contacted, an official source in the Capital Development Authority said the area did not fall under CDA's jurisdiction.

