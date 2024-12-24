Open Menu

IIAP Revolutionizes Passenger Experience With QR Code Navigation Technology

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2024 | 10:14 PM

Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) introduces an innovative QR code-based application to enhance navigation and accessibility for passengers, particularly benefiting those with special needs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Islamabad International Airport (IIAP) introduces an innovative QR code-based application to enhance navigation and accessibility for passengers, particularly benefiting those with special needs.

Islamabad International Airport (IIAP), in collaboration with the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA), has launched its second QR code-based service aimed at streamlining the passenger experience.

The technology, implemented in the Domestic Departure Briefing Area, provides travelers with instant access to an interactive map, offering a seamless navigation experience throughout the airport.

This user-friendly feature allows passengers to locate essential facilities, including check-in counters, lounges, restrooms, dining areas, prayer spaces, and specialized services for individuals with disabilities. By simply scanning the QR code with their smartphones, passengers can receive real-time directions and information tailored to their immediate needs.

While the service is designed for all travelers, it holds particular significance for passengers with special needs. The initiative reflects IIAP’s dedication to inclusivity, ensuring that facilities are accessible and easy to navigate for everyone. Special assistance services, highlighted on the interactive map, aim to alleviate challenges faced by individuals with mobility impairments or other disabilities.

This initiative underscores the Pakistan Airports Authority's commitment to embracing digital solutions for modernizing airport operations. By integrating advanced technology into its services, IIAP is setting new standards for passenger convenience and positioning itself as a leader in innovative airport management in the region.

Initial feedback from passengers has been overwhelmingly positive. Travelers have praised the ease of use and time-saving benefits of the QR code system. Families traveling with young children and elderly passengers have particularly noted the added convenience.

Building on the success of this initiative, the Pakistan Airports Authority is exploring additional applications of digital technology across other airports in the country. Plans include expanding the QR code system to international departure areas and integrating real-time flight updates into the platform.

IIAP’s latest service is part of a broader effort to enhance the passenger journey from arrival to departure. With this innovative step, the airport is not only improving functionality but also reaffirming its commitment to making air travel more inclusive, convenient, and enjoyable for all.

Passengers traveling through IIAP can now experience a smoother journey, empowered by technology that places essential information at their fingertips.

