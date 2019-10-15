UrduPoint.com
IIB, Pak-Qatar Insurance Intend To Expand Investment In Pakistan: Thani Apprises Prime Minister

Chief Executive of the International Islamic Bank and Chairman of Pak-Qatar Takaful Insurance Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah Thani Al Thani Tuesday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and shared his future business and investment plans in Pakistan

Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah informed the prime minister that he intended to invest in hospitality industry and the planning was in an advanced stage, PM office media wing in a press release said.

He said his group, Pak-Qatar Takaful, had over 70 branches in Pakistan and was now interested in investing in real estate, housing and hospitality sectors.

Sheikh Ali greatly appreciated prime minister's efforts of promoting peace and security in the region and wished well for his visit to Saudi Arabia aimed in this direction.

The prime minister reaffirmed the importance Pakistan attached to its strong fraternal ties with Qatar and close cooperation between the two countries.

He expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of the relationship between Pakistan and Qatar, especially after the visit of Amir of Qatar to Pakistan in June.

