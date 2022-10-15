IICO distributes ration bags to flood-victims

(@FahadShabbir)

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Around 800 ration bags were distributed among flood hit people by an International Islamic Charitable Organization (IICO) Pakistan on Saturday.

According to a press release besides ration bags, mosquito nets and daily use items were also distributed among flood victims.

Director IICO Abdul Hayee said that our NGO has always helped poor and needy people in every critical situation and ensure assistance in future also.