IIDA president assures to launch 'Free Yasin Campaign' in Korea, globally

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :A delegation of International Interchange Development Association (IIDA), led by its president Mun Yong-Jo on Wednesday met with Mushaal Hussein Mullick and assured to raise voice globally to free the incarcerated Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik.

Talking to the delegation, Mushaal, wife of jailed Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, thanked the IIDA president for the support and stated that the fascist Narendra Modi Modi regime was scared of Yasin's rising popularity and that was why they were using brutal tactics to silence him, said a press release.

She said that Yasin was the most effective and powerful voice of the Kashmir freedom struggle therefore he was implicated in various concocted and fabricated cases to dampen his courage.

Mushaal stated that her husband was kept in death cell, neither his family nor his counsel were allowed to meet him, adding that the level of barbarity could be judged from the fact that the occupation authorities even did not allow him much-needed medicines despite his fast deteriorating health.

The chairperson expressed her apprehension that since dozens of hurriyat leaders were tortured to death; therefore, she was worried about her husband because the fascist regime could go to any length to muzzle the voice of lion of Kashmir since he categorically stated that he could not compromise on the birth right of Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

Mushaal informed the delegation that despite using all brutal tactics, the fascist government could not shake his resolve, as he conveyed the Kashmiri people that he would fight for their rights till last drop of his blood.

She told the delegation that they should play their role to ensure his release because his sole crime was to raise peaceful voice for the right of Kashmiri people who have been living under the unconstitutional and unlawful subjugation of Indian government.

The IIDA Pakistan President in Korea Sooba Khan and IIDA Standing Advisor Um, Jung Sup were also present on the occasion.

The delegation extended unconditional support for Kashmir cause and expressed deep concerns over the incarceration of Yasin Malik, his health and security.

They pledged that they would raise voice for him all over the world especially launching a Free Yasin Malik Campaign in South Korea and all over the world.

The delegation showed keen interest in Kashmir issue and assured they would standby the Kashmiri people.

Mushaal said that the world community, human right organizations and UN bodies should play their role to pressurize India to release Yasin Malik and resolve the long-standing Kashmir dispute as per the UN agreed formula.