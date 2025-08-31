IIOJK 37 years of silence disappeared families still await accountability & justice: Report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Over the past 37 years, thousands of Kashmiris have fallen victim to enforced disappearances at the hands of Indian forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), leaving behind shattered families, a legacy of fear and lasting scars on Kashmiri society.

A report released by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances highlights the ongoing atrocities in IIOJK.

As the world's most militarized zone, IIOJK has been the site of relentless killings, enforced disappearances, torture, rape, and other brutal acts by Indian troops and police forces since 1989.

The report states that at least 8,000 innocent civilians have disappeared after being taken into custody by Indian military, police, and paramilitary personnel.

The report emphasizes that Kashmiri youth have been the Primary target of over one million Indian troops stationed in the occupied territory.

The escalating crackdowns, raids, and a surge in extra-judicial, custodial, and fake encounter killings in IIOJK are part of the broader extremist, anti-Muslim, and anti-Kashmir agenda of the Hindutva-driven BJP-RSS alliance in India.

The report revealed that families of the victims of the enforced disappearances have been left in a perpetual state of anguish, moving from pillar to post to trace their loved ones but to no avail.

Also, the families of the disappeared people suffer economically because in most cases, the sole breadwinners were targeted. The phenomenon has given rise to a new class of people called half-widows and half-orphans, terms now tragically common in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The report highlighted that this cruel practice serves not only to silence dissent but also to create an atmosphere of pervasive fear. It said that enforced disappearances have been carried out by all branches of India’s so-called security apparatus, comprising the army, paramilitary, special task forces, and counter insurgents working under the control and direction of the armed forces.

The impunity provided to all these forces operates under the cover of draconian laws like the Disturbed Areas Act and Armed Forces Special Powers Act.

These black laws provide blanket impunity to perpetrators, effectively granting them a license to kill, terrorize, arrest, harass and silence the people and besiege, snatch and ransack their property without being questioned.

Family members of victims talking to the media persons said that their dear ones were taken away from their homes, streets, and workplaces by by occupational forces, never to return. They were killed in custody or during brutal interrogation sessions.

The Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) in Srinagar, on the occasion, reiterated its demand that India must fulfill its obligations under international human rights laws.

The BJP regime, however, has even banned the peaceful sit-ins of the parents and the relatives of these disappeared persons in Srinagar, while the occupation authorities have failed to provide them with information about the whereabouts of the victims. By denying these families the right to protest or seek justice, their grief has been further compounded.

Meanwhile, APHC spokesman Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement in Srinagar, expressed solidarity with the families of the enforced disappeared persons.

He appealed to the international community to urgently intervene in tracing the whereabouts of thousands of Kashmiris subjected to custodial disappearance.

Kashmir watchers stress that enforced disappearances in IIOJK remain one of the darkest chapters of modern history, an ongoing crime against humanity that continues under the shadow of occupation.