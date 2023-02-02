UrduPoint.com

IIOJK Admin Demolish Hurriyat Leader's Shopping Complex

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK), the authorities have demolished a shopping complex of a Hurriyat leader, Qazi Yasir, on Thursday morning, in the limit area of Islamabad town in south Kashmir.

The shopping complex owned by Idara-e-Tahqeeqat-e-Islami, headed by Qazi Yasir, was located near a stadium in the town.

It is to mention here that the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government's imposed administration in IIOJK, has intensified the victimization of the people and organizations affiliated with the ongoing freedom movement by confiscating and demolishing their properties.

Recently, the authorities have confiscated the head office of All Parties Hurriyat Conference in Srinagar. Many properties belonging to Jamaat-e-Islami and its leaders have been attacked while the houses of many Hurriyat leaders and activists have been raised to ground in the last few weeks.

