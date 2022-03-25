UrduPoint.com

IIOJK Admin To Attach Properties Of Facilitators To Freedom Fighters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2022 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The local administration in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir has warned that properties of people, providing help to freedom fighters and ongoing freedom struggle, will be attached under the black law, Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the local administration started the process of attaching immovable properties, used to provide shelter to mujahideen and also the houses where meetings are being held in connection with the ongoing freedom struggle.

The process of attachment of such properties has been started from Srinagar district in the Kashmir Valley.

The SSP of Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal, told reporters that the houses where encounters took place and houses where 'militants' took shelter and planned attacks on the forces' personnel and the civilians, will be attached. "So far, during 2020-2021, over one dozen such houses have been identified in downtown, Soura, Pantha Chowk, Batmaloo, Nowgam, Harwan etc," he said.

