UrduPoint.com

IIOJK: APHC Condemns Upsurge In Indian Forces Cordon, Search Operations

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 03:40 PM

IIOJK: APHC condemns upsurge in Indian forces cordon, search operations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has condemned the upsurge in Indian forces cordon and search operations.

In a statement in Srinagar, APHC said such repressive steps are designed to suppress the freedom sentiments of Kashmiris.

The statement said Indian military and police along with non-Kashmiri bureaucrats are undemocratically ruling Occupied Jammu and Kashmir while the people of occupied territory are being suppressed for raising their voice for their right to self-determination.

It said the use of brute military force has failed to dent the morale of Kashmiris and they are determined to continue their freedom struggle with valor and integrity.

