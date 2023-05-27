UrduPoint.com

IIOJK: APHC Expresses Grave Concern Over Victimization Of Hurriyat Leaders

Published May 27, 2023

IIOJK: APHC expresses grave concern over victimization of Hurriyat leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has raised serious concerns over the victimization of Hurriyat leaders by the Indian government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as part of their efforts to suppress the freedom struggle in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement issued in Srinagar, the APHC spokesman strongly criticized the Modi regime for its targeted approach towards Hurriyat leaders, aiming to coerce them into abandoning their just cause, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The spokesman specifically highlighted the actions of India's National Investigation Agency (NIA), which recently approached the Delhi High Court seeking the death penalty for Muhammad Yasin Malik, the illegally detained Chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF).

Malik had previously been unjustly sentenced to life imprisonment in a fabricated case by an Indian court last year.

Expressing deep concern over these developments, the spokesman called upon the international community to intervene in the matter. He urged the UN Human Rights Council, as well as prominent organizations such as Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and the International Committee of the Red Cross, to play their respective roles in securing the release of illegally detained Hurriyat leaders currently languishing in various jails across India and IIOJK.

