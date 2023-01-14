IIOJK: APHC expresses serious concern over plight of Kashmiri detainees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed serious concern over the plight of illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India.

APHC leaders, including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Saleem Zargar and Yaseen Attai in their separate statements in Srinagar deplored that India is victimizing the Kashmiris for challenging its illegal hold on their homeland.

They said over 4,000 Kashmiris including APHC leaders and activists have been put in jails for their political beliefs.

The APHC leaders said the Kashmiri prisoners are denied all basic amenities including proper medical care and hygienic food in the jails.

They appealed to the world human rights organizations to come forward in a big way and play their role in the release of the Kashmiri detainees.