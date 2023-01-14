UrduPoint.com

IIOJK: APHC Expresses Serious Concern Over Plight Of Kashmiri Detainees

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2023 | 04:20 PM

IIOJK: APHC expresses serious concern over plight of Kashmiri detainees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed serious concern over the plight of illegally detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and India.

APHC leaders, including Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, Saleem Zargar and Yaseen Attai in their separate statements in Srinagar deplored that India is victimizing the Kashmiris for challenging its illegal hold on their homeland.

They said over 4,000 Kashmiris including APHC leaders and activists have been put in jails for their political beliefs.

The APHC leaders said the Kashmiri prisoners are denied all basic amenities including proper medical care and hygienic food in the jails.

They appealed to the world human rights organizations to come forward in a big way and play their role in the release of the Kashmiri detainees.

Related Topics

India World Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar All

Recent Stories

ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

ECP rejects Sindh govt plea to delay LG polls

31 minutes ago
 Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific ..

Holy Quran Academy unique knowledge and scientific icon: GCC delegation:

36 minutes ago
 PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic re ..

PPP leader former PM Gillani addresses historic reception of California-Punjab S ..

59 minutes ago
 Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to e ..

Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to explore exporting green hydroge ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan desires strategic, economic ties with US: ..

Pakistan desires strategic, economic ties with US: Masood

3 hours ago
 FM Bilawal to attend World Economic Forum's meetin ..

FM Bilawal to attend World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.