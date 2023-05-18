IIOJK: APHC reiterates call for complete shutdown on Monday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference has reiterated its call for a complete shutdown in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK) on Monday against the hosting of G-20 meeting in Srinagar by the Narendra Modi-led Indian government.

According to Kashmir Media Service(KMS), the APHC through posters, pasted on walls and poles in the streets of Srinagar and adjoining areas, appealed to the people to observe the strike to convey a loud and clear message to India and the G-20 countries that Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized-disputed territory, and the holding of the global forum's meeting will be blatant violation of the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

Call for the strike has also been supported by the AJK political leadership, while the Kashmiri diaspora will hold anti-India protest rallies and demonstrations in world capitals to denounce the Indian move.

The US-based Sikhs have come forward to expose Modi-government's evil design to hoodwink the world about the prevailing situation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir through the G20 decoy in Srinagar. The Sikhs For Justice, spearheading the movement for a separate homeland for Sikhs in the name of Khalistan, urged the Kashmiris to block Srinagar airport in a bid to apprise the delegates about the sensitivity of attending the G20 event in the occupied territory.