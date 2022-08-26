IIOJK authorities' claim prove hoax, Mirwaiz again disallowed to lead Juma prayers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The occupation authorities in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), disallowed senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, to lead the Juma prayers at historic Jamia Masjid, Srinagar.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been under continued house detention since 5th August 2019 when Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed the special status of IIOJK and imposed military siege in the territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Indian police stopped the Mirwaiz outside gate of his residence when he came out and tried to leave for mosque to deliver religious sermon.

The New Delhi-installed Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, in an interview, a few days ago had claimed that the Mirwaiz was not under house arrest.

Anjuman Auqaf of Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, in a statement in Srinagar, yesterday, asked the occupation authorities to allow its chief, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, to offer Juma prayers and deliver sermon at the historic mosque if they are true in their claims.