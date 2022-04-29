IIOJK authorities' decision to disallow important prayers in Srinagar strongly condemned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, Srinagar has strongly denounced the authorities for their decision to not allow Shab-e-Qadr as well as Jumatul Wida prayers at grand mosque.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Anjuman Auqaf said that the government and police officials headed by a magistrate visited the Jamia Masjid premises on Wednesday after Iftar and conveyed to the Auqaf members that the authorities have decided not to allow prayers on Shab-e-Qadr as well as Jumatul Wida congregational prayers to be held in Jamia Masjid on the last Friday of Ramadan. It strongly denounced the authorities' decision.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement issued in Srinagar said, "Not allowing congregational prayers on the occasion of Jumatul Wida at the central Jamia Masjid of the valley is outrageous and against the fundamental human right to religious practice.

" He said, the historical Masjid is thronged by lakhs of valley Muslims on this blessed day.

The APHC leader said that such orders against Muslims and circulars being issued by authorities in valley school asking the staff members not to wear hijab, in a place where islam is the religion of the vast majority is deeply distressing, causing great angst and hurt to people and further deepening the conflict.

He asked the authorities to revoke the ban on prayers and allow Muslims across the valley access to central Jamia Masjid on these very important and holy days of Ramazan.

Extending greetings to people on the reverent occasions of Jumatul wida and Eid celebrations, the senior APHC leader said it stands in solidarity with the families of those who lost their loved ones to the conflict over the past decades and with families of those incarcerated in jails in J&K and across India for their political beliefs and ethical values.